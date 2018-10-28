Czech and Slovak top officials attend ceremony at Prague’s Vítkov Memorial

Czech and Slovak top officials, among them Czech President Miloš Zeman and Slovak President Andrej Kiska, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Slovak prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, gathered at Prague’s Vítkov Memorial before mid-day on Sunday for a traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, to mark the centenary of the birth of independent Czechoslovakia and pay homage to those who laid down their lives for the country.

Shortly after, President Miloš Zeman appointed new army and police generals. A ceremonial change-of-guard at Prague Castle at midday attracted dozens of people, despite cold weather and heavy rain.