Czech and Slovak ski resorts cash in on coronavirus scare

The coronavirus scare is driving tourists away from popular skiing resorts in the Alps to winter resorts in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, the ctk news agency reported.

Local skiing resorts who at this time usually suffer from a lack of visitors say there has been an unexpected influx of visitors who cancelled holidays in Austria at the last minute, despite the fact that Austrian ski resorts are still considered safe.

Resorts in this country have welcomed the interest after a particularly poor season due to the lack of snow. Due to recent snowfall the conditions are now reported to be good.