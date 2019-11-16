Czech and Slovak presidents open Czech House in Bratislava

Czech president Miloš Zeman and his Slovak compatriot Zuzana Čaputová opened the Czech House in Bratislava on Saturday, which will house a Czech Centre as well as CzechTrade, CzechTourism and CzechInvest offices. Mr. Zeman said that he sees it as the fulfillment of his dream.

The event was preceeded by a symbolic laying of wreaths by the Comenius University in the Slovak capital, where student demostrations for democracy took place on November 16, 1989.