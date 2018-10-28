Czech and Slovak PMs:our countries enjoy very special relationship

The Czech and Slovak prime ministers, Andrej Babiš and Peter Pellegrini said, on the occasion of the centenary of the birth of Czechoslovakia, that due to seven decades of coexistance in a common state Czechs and Slovaks are closer than any other nations in the world.

Prime Minister Pellegrini said this was something that must be nurtured and developed if it was to be preserved for future generations.Prime Minister Babiš said that despite this, he regretted the Velvet Divorce in 1993.

Today the Czech Republic and Slovakia are close allies in the EU, with the only marked difference in that Slovakia has adopted the euro, while the Czech Republic has no immediate plans to do so.