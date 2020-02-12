Czech and Slovak music stars to honour deceased singer Karel Gott with special December concert

Leading representatives of the Czech and Slovak pop music scene will come together to honour the deceased “Sinatra of the East” Karel Gott through a special concert in Prague’s O2 Arena on December 15. The form of the concert was determined by Karel Gott himself before he died, according to his wife Ivana.

Aside from featuring performances of Gott’s most famous hits, the concert will also include a check donation for the support of lymphoma and leukaemia disease research at the Faculty of Medicine of Charles University and the General Faculty Hospital in Prague. Ticket sales are set to begin on February 15.

Karel Gott died of acute leukaemia in October 2019. During his career his albums sold in the tens of millions across countries including Russia and Germany.