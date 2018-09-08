Czech and Slovak cabinets to hold joint session in Košice

The Czech and Slovak governments are to hold a joint working session in Košice on on September 17. The main focus of the talks will be the joint celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia. Migration and regional cooperation among V4 countries are also expected to be high on the agenda.
The joint session will open with a ceremony in the Historical Town Hall of Košice. The joint meeting will be followed by bilateral negotiations between Czech and Slovak Prime Ministers, Andrej Babiš and Robert Fico, and the respective department heads.
Barbara Winton: None of us understood the implications of what my father had done until we began to meet the children
With poll placing them second on 15%, what are Pirates doing right?
Koláče: delicious, ornamental pies that warm the heart and stomach
Major exhibition on totalitarianism to open under Prague metronome in October
Prague 1 fights back against Airbnb-type services