Czech and Slovak cabinets to hold joint session in Košice

The Czech and Slovak governments are to hold a joint working session in Košice on on September 17. The main focus of the talks will be the joint celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia. Migration and regional cooperation among V4 countries are also expected to be high on the agenda.

The joint session will open with a ceremony in the Historical Town Hall of Košice. The joint meeting will be followed by bilateral negotiations between Czech and Slovak Prime Ministers, Andrej Babiš and Robert Fico, and the respective department heads.