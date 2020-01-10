Czech and Saudi foreign ministers debate ways of diffusing tension in Middle East

It is essential to work on averting a military conflict in the Middle East and get Iran to stop supporting terrorist groups which are destabilizing the region, Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček said following a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubei in Prague on Friday.

The two officials discussed the situation in the region following the killing of Iran’s military leader in Iraq and retaliatory strikes by Iran, focussing on the possibility to start multilateral negotiations which would defuse the tensions.

The Czech foreign minister said stabilizing Iraq was also a major priority. The Czech Republic, which has soldiers and police officers in NATO's training mission in Iraq, has said it hopes to be able to continue in its work once the situation has calmed down.