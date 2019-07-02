Czech and Russian aviation authorities working to resolve air dispute

The Czech aviation authorities have revoked an earlier decision to withdraw flight permits to the Czech Republic for at least three Russian airline companies including the flagship carrier Aeroflot.

The decision, which resulted in the cancellation of several flights from Moscow and Yekaterinburg to Prague and Karlovy Vary was reportedly made in retaliation for Russia’s decision to severely limit the number of Czech flights over Siberia, affecting regular flights between Prague and Seoul.

The Czech Transport Ministry said on Tuesday that all flight permits would remain valid until the end of this week by when the two sides hope to resolve the route dispute.