Czech and Russian authorities resolve air traffic dispute

Air traffic between the Czech Republic and Russia will continue to operate without restrictions, and will even intensify next year, the Czech aviation authorities reported after successfully resolving an air traffic dispute with Russia.

The dispute pertaining to Russia’s decision to severely limit the number of Czech flights over Siberia resulted in the cancellation of several flights in June of this year as the two countries revoked flight permits for each other’s air carriers in a tit for tat move.

Both sides subsequently temporarily released operations until September to resolve the dispute.

Russia has long been one of the busiest destinations for traffic from the Czech Republic.