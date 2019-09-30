Czech and German foreign ministers sign joint statement on strategy in Prague

Czech Foregin Minister Tomáš Petříček and his German counterpart Heiko Maas met in Prague on Monday, where they signed a joint Czech-German Strategic Dialog statement to be followed for the next two years. Strategic co-operation is to be followed in the areas of research, education, transport, climate issues and security.
Mr. Petříček said that the Czech Republic is also looking to involve Germany more in Visegrad Four negotiations.
