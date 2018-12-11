Czech and French embassies echo Mitterrand gesture with breakfasts with human rights activists

The Czech Republic and France are holding breakfasts with human rights and democracy campaigners at their embassies around the world on Tuesday. The meetings commemorate a famous breakfast at Prague’s French Embassy on December 9, 1988, when then French president Francois Mitterrand held talks with Czechoslovak dissidents that were seen as a significant gesture of support.

The Czech minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, said the aim was to support today’s dissidents in repressive states.

Mr. Petříček attended a breakfast at the French Embassy in Prague with dissidents from Belarus, Azerbaijan, Burma, Vietnam and Cuba.

Similar events have been taking place at Czech and French embassies in Armenia, Burma, Moldova, Russia and Cuba.