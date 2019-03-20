Czech and British foreign ministers discuss post-Brexit relations in London

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats) met his British counterpart Jeremy Hunt in London on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and the status of Czechs living in the UK following Brexit.

Following the meeting, Minister Petříček tweeted, “Britain is currently our fifth largest export market and among the leading investors in the Czech Republic. We have great potential to strengthen cooperation in the areas of artificial intelligence, cyber security, renewables and nanotechnology.”

In a gesture meant to show good relations will continue, Petříček and Hunt exchanged national football jerseys with their respective surnames on them.

On Tuesday, the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs opened a new Czech Consulate General in Manchester primarily to bring consular services to Czechs living in the northern UK.