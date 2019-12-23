Czech and Bavarian ministers recall fall of Iron Curtain at Rozvadov -Waidhaus

In a commemorative ceremony marking 30 years since the fall of the Iron Curtain, Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček and Bavarian State Minister of Finance and Home Affairs Albert Furacker symbolically cut through a small stretch of the Iron Curtain left for posterity at the Rozvadov -Waidhaus Czech-German border crossing.
The ceremony was reminiscent of the occasion when foreign ministers Hans Dietrich Genscher and Jiri Dienstbier cut through the barbed wire of the Iron Curtain in the tumultuous days of 1989, reuniting the long-divided nations.
At the ceremony Foreign Minister Petříček spoke about how much damage the isolation of Czechoslovakia had caused and how many people had lost their lives at the Iron Curtain trying to flee to freedom.
