Czech and Austrian foreign ministers mark fall of Iron Curtain in border ceremony

Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg met at the Czech-Austrian border on Friday to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Iron Curtain.

The commemorative event took place in the Czech village of Čížov, which contains a preserved section of the Iron Curtain fence, and in the neighbouring Austrian village of Hardegg.

The ceremony was also attended by the governor of the South Bohemian region, Bohumil Šimek and Johanna Mikl-Leinter, the governor of Lower Austria.