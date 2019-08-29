Czech ambassador to Lebanon: There is growing hostility to Syrian refugees

The Czech ambassador to Lebanon, Michaela Froňková, says the country is exhausted by the migrant crisis and would prefer for international aid streaming to the country in connection with migrants to go directly to Syria.

In an interview for the ctk news agency the ambassador said that that there was a notable change of mood in the country with growing hostility to the large number of Syrian refugees in the country.

"Before they welcomed aid from the Czech Republic and other states, now they are saying – take your money and help the Syrians in Syria," Fronkova told the news agency.

There are now over one million Syrian refugees registered in Lebanon, and the authorities say there are around 550, 000 thousand more Syrians who are unregistered. Many are employed illegally and the locals feel that they are taking away their jobs.