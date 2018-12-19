Czech Airlines to cancel Prague flights to Ostrava, Bratislava

Czech Airlines (ČSA) will cancel its flights from Prague to Ostrava and Bratislava as of January 11 and also discontinue service between the Slovak capital and Košice.

The Czech carrier currently operates flights between Prague and Bratislava in both directions three times a week. Upon arrival in Bratislava, the flights continue on to Košice and back. It plans to have direct Prague to Košice flights in 2019.

In February, the company Travel Service, now operating under the name Smartwings, became the majority owner of Czech Airlines.