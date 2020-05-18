Czech Airlines resume flights to three destinations

Czech Airlines on Monday resume passenger flights to three destinations after over nearly two months of temporary disruption of service caused by the coronavirus outbreak. As of this morning, flights will operate from Prague to Paris, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

The carrier, which is part of the Smartwings Group, also plans to resume operation on its line to Kyiv and Odessa later in May, provided mandatory quarantine restrictions are terminated in Ukraine by then.

Czech Airlines and Smartwings suspended all flights from and to the Czech Republic on May 13 after the government declared state of emergency, grounding 23 planes at the country’s four international airports.