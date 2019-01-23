Czech air traffic rose to record 912,000 flights in 2018

Air traffic over the Czech Republic set a new record in 2018.
The number of take-offs, landings, and flyover flights increased by 6.9 percent year on year, to 912,815 in total. An average of 2,500 aircraft used domestic airspace in a given day.
The busiest traffic was also at Václav Havel International Airport in Prague, where the number of take-offs and landings grew year on year by 4.8 percent to 155,216.
Total traffic at Czech airports rose by 3.5 percent in annual terms.
Czech martyr Jan Palach’s enduring legacy, 50 years after his self-immolation
Czech property prices rose 10 pct by Sept. last year, among steepest increase in EU
Man sets himself on fire on Wenceslas Square
Bill legalising gay marriage to be debated this week
Pensioner jailed on terror charge over fake “jihadist” attacks