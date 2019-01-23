Czech air traffic rose to record 912,000 flights in 2018

Air traffic over the Czech Republic set a new record in 2018.

The number of take-offs, landings, and flyover flights increased by 6.9 percent year on year, to 912,815 in total. An average of 2,500 aircraft used domestic airspace in a given day.

The busiest traffic was also at Václav Havel International Airport in Prague, where the number of take-offs and landings grew year on year by 4.8 percent to 155,216.

Total traffic at Czech airports rose by 3.5 percent in annual terms.