Czech agriculture minister to discuss farmer’s subsidies in Brussels

Ruth Fraňková
10-09-2018
The Czech minister of agriculture, Moiroslav Toman, is set to meet with European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan in Brussels on Monday. One of the topics on their agenda will bet EU’s plan to cut direct subsidies to farmers.

Under the planned EU’s budget for 2021-2027, farmers would receive around 232 billion euros in direct support, which represents a drop of more than 30 billion euros from the current seven-year budget.

According to the Czech Agrarian Chamber, Czech farmers would receive around 4.1 percent less than in the previous seven-year period.

