Czech agriculture minister prematurely ends trip to Russia

Czech Minister of Agriculture Miroslav Toman has prematurely ended his five-day visit to Russia, the daily e15 reported on Thursday. Mr Toman, who was accompanied by a delegation of Czech entrepreneurs, was supposed to fly from Moscow to Kazan on Wednesday, but the Russian authorities prevented him from doing so.

Mr Toman told the daily he was alarmed by the attitude of the Russian side, adding that it raised the question whether Russia was genuinely interested in cooperation with the Czech Republic.

Czech-Russian relations have been strained by a number of incidents in recent months, including the renting out of flats intended for Russian diplomats and the decision of Prague 6 to remove from its premises a statue of the controversial Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev.