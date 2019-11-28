Czech agriculture minister prematurely ends trip to Russia

Czech Minister of Agriculture Miroslav Toman has prematurely ended his five-day visit to Russia, the daily e15 reported on Thursday. Mr Toman, who was accompanied by a delegation of Czech entrepreneurs, was supposed to fly from Moscow to Kazan on Wednesday, but the Russian authorities prevented him from doing so.
Mr Toman told the daily he was alarmed by the attitude of the Russian side, adding that it raised the question whether Russia was genuinely interested in cooperation with the Czech Republic.
Czech-Russian relations have been strained by a number of incidents in recent months, including the renting out of flats intended for Russian diplomats and the decision of Prague 6 to remove from its premises a statue of the controversial Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev.
Study: Airbnb to push Prague citizens out of wider city centre
Wide range of events in store for Czechs this weekend as 30-year anniversary of Velvet Revolution reaches climax
Bohemian National Cemetery in Chicago tells the tale of Czech immigrants who helped build the city
Shabby pub profits from nostalgia
Hundreds of thousands again gather in Prague to voice their opposition to prime minister