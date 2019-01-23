Czech advocacy group want deposits on PET bottles

Campaigners are pushing the introduction of deposits on PET plastic bottles in the Czech Republic. The group Zálohujme (Let’s Use Deposits) say Czechs are presently recycling less than 60 percent of PET bottles. They want to increase that figure to 90 percent.

Under the proposal, consumers would pay a deposit of CZK 3 on every plastic bottle. Zálohujme is comprised of representatives of the Institute of Circular Economy, the University of Chemistry and Technology’s Faculty of Environmental Technology and bottled water producers Karlovarských minerální vod.