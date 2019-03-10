Czech actress who voiced Maya the Honey Bee character dies

Vlasta “Aťka” Janoušková, best known for voicing the children’s character Včelka Mája (The Adventures of Maya the Honey Bee), has died at the age of 88.

Janoušková, who stood only 1.2 metres, was a prolific voice-over artist and had won the František Filipovský Prize for lifetime contribution to Czech dubbing.

She was the third child of a Prague jeweler. Her parents were sent to a concentration camp from which her father never returned.

The Adventures of Maya the Honey Bee was a Japanese anime television series from the mid-1970s based on the classic children's book by Waldemar Bonsels, which was extremely popular in Europe.