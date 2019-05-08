Czech actor Václav Postránecký dies after severe illness

The popular Czech actor Václav Postránecký died on Tuesday evening at the age of 75 of a severe illness, a National Theatre spokesman said. Some media reported he had cancer.
Postránecký had long been a member of the theatre ensemble, and was also a successful radio, television and film actor. He appeared in approximately 170 films, most made for television, including the Czech-German series "Circus Humberto".
He began his career as a child actor in Prague. In his later years, he taught at FAMU, the country’s most famous film school. From 2005 to 2011, he was president of the Actor Association.
Study shows major divide between Czech Republic’s depth of EU integration and public attitudes towards Europe
Fifteen years of Czech EU membership – a debate
“Czexit” cheerleader Tomio Okamura rallies help of far-right leaders Le Pen, Wilders ahead of EU elections
Little-known hero Doreen Warriner honoured in Prague: “She did something amazing, but she didn’t seek recognition”
15 years after accession - what is the deal with Czech Euroscepticism?