Czech actor Václav Postránecký dies after severe illness

The popular Czech actor Václav Postránecký died on Tuesday evening at the age of 75 of a severe illness, a National Theatre spokesman said. Some media reported he had cancer.

Postránecký had long been a member of the theatre ensemble, and was also a successful radio, television and film actor. He appeared in approximately 170 films, most made for television, including the Czech-German series "Circus Humberto".

He began his career as a child actor in Prague. In his later years, he taught at FAMU, the country’s most famous film school. From 2005 to 2011, he was president of the Actor Association.