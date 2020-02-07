Czech accommodation facilities report record number of tourists in 2019

Czech hotels and other accommodation facilities saw a record number of tourists in 2019, according to Czech Statistics Office data released on Friday. The overall number of tourists accommodated in Czech hotels, bed & breakfasts, and at campsites reached 22 million, 3.5 percent more than in the previous year. The number of overnight stays also rose, reaching over 57 million.

More than 10.8 million foreign tourists visited the country last year. Most were from Germany, followed by visitors from Slovakia and Poland. The number of tourists from China and South Korea has dropped.