Czech Academy of Science marks 130th anniversary

The Czech Academy of Science is marking the 130th anniversary of its establishment. The country’s largest research institution was established on 23 January 1890 by the Emperor Franz Joseph as the Czech Academy of Sciences, Letters and Arts.
Its establishment was initiated by Josef Hlávka, a Czech entrepreneur, philanthropist and patron of sciences and laid the foundations for the development of modern Czech science outside universities.
