Czech academics support student protest Fridays for Future

Over 100 Czech scientists and academics have signed a proclamation in support of the global student strike aiming to raise awareness of the need to fight climate change.

The proclamation says that given how significantly the Czech Republic still contributes to pollution, for instance by coal burning, its inhabitants cannot pretend that the problem does not concern them.

The global appeal launched by 15-year-old Swedish student Greta Thunberg under the motto Fridays For Future has won support from young people around the world.

Over 2,500 Czech secondary students from Prague, Brno, Ostrava, Olomouc and other towns and cities plan to take part in the strike this Friday.

The protest actions will have different forms including pro-climate gatherings and marches.