Cybercrime on the rise

Cybercrime has seen a significant increase in recent years, the Czech Interior Ministry reported on Monday.

While in 2011 the police registered 1,502 cases of cybercrime, last year it was 8, 417, which amounts to an increase by 460 percent. Other types of crime are slowly dwindling with a 40 percent drop over the same period.

A special task force has been established to deal with cybercrime and particular attention is being devoted to cybercrime targeting minors, the ministry said.