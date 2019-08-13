Cyber security watchdog: Other state likely behind hacking of ministry

An attack on the computers of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs was most likely carried out by another state, according to the National Cyber and Information Security Service. The agency informed the Senate’s Committee for Defence and Security of its findings and on Tuesday committee members called on the government to ensure that the National Cyber and Information Security Service devoted all the necessary attention and resources to the issue.

Deník N reported that a cyber-attack on the Czech Foreign Ministry carried out in June was most probably the work of Russia’s military intelligence service, the GRU. The news website said this had been confirmed to it by a number of very well placed sources.