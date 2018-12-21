Cyber experts:Huawei warning not aimed at ordinary citizens

The National Cyber and Information Security Agency (NCISA) which on Monday released a warning that the use of devices developed by the Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE could present a security threat has moved to reassure ordinary citizens that the warning does not apply to them.

The agency which issued the warning on the ground of its own findings and based on information about Chinese espionage activitis from the military counterintelligence service said it was aimed at organisations and persons who fall under the state’s cyber security law.

The Office of the Government and individual ministries have been getting rid of the respective equipment since the alert came.