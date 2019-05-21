Cyber bullying on the rise in Czech schools

An increasing number of school children complain of cyber-bullying, according to data released by the help-line Linka bezpečí, which is available for children under 18.
The helpline addresses around 1,800 to 2,300 calls each year concerning incidents of school bullying. Over the past nine years, an increasing number of such cases involve cyber-bullying, for instance attacks via e-mail or posting offensive material on the internet.
According to the Ministry of Education, most cases of bullying, around two thirds, are registered in primary schools. Children who call the Linka bezpečí helpline are usually in the 10-to-16 age group.
