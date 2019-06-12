Cyber agency: Cybersecurity lacking in many government offices

The Ministry of Labour and Social affairs and the General Financial Directorate are just some of the government offices with serious cybersecurity issues, according to an examination conducted by the National Cyber and Information Security Agency, the Czech daily Deník N reported on Wednesday.
The agency identified problems not just in the offices’ online security, but also in the actual protection of workplace computers and networks. Systems such as social benefits, and the electronic register system, which was introduced in 2016 to counter the grey economy and tax fraud, are therefore critically vulnerable, sources told the newspaper.
