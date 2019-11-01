CVVM poll: Support rises for Babiš’s ANO, drops below 5 pct threshold for Okamura’s SPD

Support for Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s centre-right ANO party has risen 3.5 percentage points (pp) to 33.5 percent since September, according to the latest poll by the Centre for Public Opinion Research (CVVM).

ANO’s coalition partner, the left-leaning Social Democrats (ČSSD) polled at 10 percent and the Communists, whose support the minority government relies on, polled at 8.5 percent.

Meanwhile, support for the anti-immigrant, anti-EU Freedom and Direct Democracy party (SPD) led by Tomio Okamura dropped by 4 pp to 4.5 percent – 0.5 pp below the threshold for gaining seats in the lower house of Parliament.

The opposition Pirate Party is now polling at 14 percent, up 1 pp, and the centre-right Civic Democrats (ODS) at 13.5 percent, up 1.5 pp.

The Christian Democrats (KDU-ČSL) polled at the 5 percent, TOP 09 at 4 percent, and the Mayors and Independents (STAN) at 2.5 percent, a drop of 2 pp.

The CVVM poll was conduction from 4 to 20 October, after the constituent assembly of the new right-wing Tricolour party of Václav Klaus Jr, which polled at 3 percent.