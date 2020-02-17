CVVM: Czechs increasingly critical of President Zeman

President Miloš Zeman is trusted by 51 percent of Czechs, but a January poll conducted by CVVM indicates that many Czechs are increasingly critical of his behaviour.

While 59 percent of respondents said they appreciated the president’s contact with the public and his awareness of people’s problems, only 41 percent said the president conducted himself with the dignity that the post requires.

56 percent of respondents said he debased the Office of the President with his behaviour. 44 percent of respondents said they are happy with the way he represents the Czech Republic abroad, 51 percent were not.