ČVUT’s Peter Zamarovský wins Littera Astronomica award

Peter Zamarovský, a professor at the Czech Technical University (ČVUT) in Prague, has been awarded this year’s Litter Astronomica prize for his literary work linking natural sciences and philosophy.

Prof. Zamarovský lectures on philosophy and at other institutions also teaches physics and digital photography.

The Czech Astronomical Society said he received the award for popularizing philosophy, physics and astronomy. He is due to receive it on Friday at the 29th Autumn Book Fair in Havlíčkův Brod.