Customs officers detain Hungarian car carrying three Syrian migrants

Ruth Fraňková
17-01-2020
Customs officers have detained a Hungarian driver carrying three refugees from Syria in his vehicle, the Czech customs authority’s spokeswoman informed in a press release on Friday.

The driver, who was selected for a random check, ignored the customs officers’ instruction to stop. He was accused of assisting illegal border crossing.

 
 
