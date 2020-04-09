Culture sector to receive CZK 1 billion in coronavirus relief

The Czech government agreed to send CZK 1.07 billion in relief to the culture sector, which has been hit hard by the events and free movement bans put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Culture Minister Lubomír Zaorálek said on Thursday.

Independent artists are set to receive CZK 440 million, regional cultural institutions CZK 300 million and foundations, which include the National Theatre, or the National Museum will receive CZK 300 million. A further CZK 30 million will be allocated to support the digital media, which are enabling artists to continue to work despite the no-contact measures.

Mr Zaorálek also said that small bookstores could be among the shops allowed to open soon, something that many such store owners have been desperate for as they have seen their income fall drastically in recent months.