Culture Minister to shut down “megalomaniac” online heritage project Czechiana

The CZK 449 million project known as Czechiana, which planned to create a publicly accessible database of Czech cultural heritage online, is “megalomaniacal” and will be cancelled, Culture Minister Lubomír Zaorálek said on Thursday.
He went on to say that the project had been “strangely managed” and that it would have to be audited.
Similar to the EU’s Europeana website, the Czechiana project aimed to create a sort of online super museum, where images, as well as audio and video files from the country’s leading cultural institutions would be uploaded. The whole project was supposed to be finished in October this year
