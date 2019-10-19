Culture minister says state attorney should assess committee’s conclusions in OKD sale

Culture Minister Lubomír Zaorálek has said he disagrees with the recent decision of a lower house investigative committee to initiate a criminal case against a number of former politicians involved in the privatisation of the OKD mining company.

Zaorálek said he wants a state attorney to review the commission’s report and assess whether such a move is justified.

According to the commission, the privatisation and a number of dubious transactions accompanying it went against the interests of the state.

The commission has proposed filing criminal charges against four former ministers and a number of businessmen.