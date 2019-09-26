Culture Minister reverses predecessor’s decision on National Gallery director

Culture Minister Lubomír Zaorálek has fired Ivan Morávek from the position of acting director of the National Gallery in Prague. Anne-Marie Nedoma has been named temporary head of the gallery until a new selection procedure takes place. The minister told journalists on Thursday that he has also created an expert council, which will work on preparing the selection procedure and name the commission that chooses the new director of the gallery.

Ivan Morávek was chosen to lead the gallery by the controversial previous minister Antonín Staněk earlier this year after Jiří Fajt was fired in what some saw as a politically motivated move.

Anne-Marie Nedoma, will start her new appointment on Friday. For the past year and a half she has worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.