Culture Minister hands in his resignation

Culture Minister Antonín Staněk of the Social Democrats handed in his official resignation to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš on Monday. Mr Staněk had announced last week that he intended to step down at the end of May, following his decision to dismiss the directors of the Prague National Gallery and Olomouc Art Museum. More than 7,000 people signed a petition calling for his ouster.

Social Democratic party chairman Jan Hamáček is due to discuss the situation in the culture sector with President Miloš Zeman at a meeting on Thursday. Without giving further details, Mr Hamáček said that the new Minister of Culture should be a ‘political figure’.