Culture minister cancels open competition for National Gallery head

The newly appointed culture minister, Lubomír Zaorálek, has cancelled the selection procedure for the director of the National Gallery in Prague, whom his predecessor in office Antonín Staněk sacked in in mid-April citing poor management.

Minister Zaorálek told reporters the conditions cited in the open competition for the post had been prepared in haste and were inadequate. He said the selection process did not place emphasis on the gallery’s future direction nor did it open the position to contestants from abroad.

Minister Zaorálek said he likewise planned to review another of his predecessor’s last minute decisions, namely that the Hadí lázně spa in Teplice be struck off the list of Czech cultural monuments.