Culture minister announces selection process for National Gallery head

Culture Minister Antonín Staněk has announced a selection process for the post of the head of Prague’s National Gallery. The new director of the National Gallery should be appointed by the end of February 2020. Mr Staněk made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday, on his last day in office.

Mr Staněk sacked the head of the National Gallery in Prague, Jiří Fajt, as well as the head of Olomouc’s Museum of Arts, Michal Soukoup, in mid-April, accusing them of improper management. The sacking of Mr. Fajt caused a huge wave of criticism from the domestic art scene, forcing the minister to step down a month later.