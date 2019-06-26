ČTU: aggregate 5G auction starting price set at CZK 6.3 bn

The aggregate starting price of frequencies in the 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz bands for 5G mobile networks in the upcoming auction will be CZK 6.3 billion.

The Czech Telecommunications Office (ČTU) announced the price and published proposed conditions on Wednesday.

The tender is scheduled for autumn while the e-auction should be in January next year. Radio frequency allocations should start using auctioned blocks to launch networks by mid-2020.