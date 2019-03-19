CTK newsagency wants family photos to help document Velvet Revolution

In view of the upcoming 30th anniversary of the fall of communism later this year the CTK news agency has appealed to the public to dip into their family albums and share personal photos from the days of the Velvet Revolution in 1989.

Although the CTK news agency has an extensive archive of photos documenting this milestone period in the country’s history, it wants to organize an exhibition with a broader, more personal scope showing how the public lived through the tumultuous days of the Velvet Revolution away from the big cities.