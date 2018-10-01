CTK news agency celebrates its centenary

Daniela Lazarová
01-10-2018
A panel photo exhibition capturing milestone moments in the country’s history opened on Prikopy Street in the centre of Prague on Monday, marking not just the centenary of the birth of Czechoslovakia, but the centenary of the CTK news agency itself.

The photos were taken by the agency’s photographers over the years and selected from an archive of over seven million photographs.

The exhibition has been travelling around the country since the spring in celebration of the anniversary and has come to Prague for the culmination of the centenary celebrations in October.

