The Social Democrats are to nominate Tomáš Petříček for the post of foreign minister, Czech Television reported. The junior party in the coalition government had previously put forward Miroslav Poche for the position but President Miloš Zeman refused to appoint him.

The head of the Social Democrats, Minister of the Interior Jan Hamáček, is currently serving as the country’s diplomatic chief in a caretaker capacity. Mr. Petříček is at present deputy minister of foreign affairs.