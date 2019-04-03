CT: Ministry to not support 2019 Brno Grand Prix

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports will not support the Czech Republic’s Motorcycle Grand Prix in Brno this year, Czech Television reported. Officials say that the organisers did not fulfill the necessary conditions to receive state funding.

The organisers are already suing the ministry over the fact that last year they received CZK 39 million in funding rather than the CZK 100 million they had applied for.

However, the country’s biggest motorsport event is set to get financial backing from the Ministry of Regional Development this year. Talks are also taking place over funding from the Brno city authority.