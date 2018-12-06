CT: Minister Dostálová key suspect in CzechTourism investigation

The minister for regional development, ANO appointee Klára Dostálová, is a key suspect in a police investigation into the state agency CzechTourism, Czech Television reported. It said a court order for a search of Ms. Dostálová’s home indicates that she is suspected of handing out contracts without following due procedure while she was a deputy regional development minister.

Ms. Dostálová denies any wrongdoing and has received the backing of ANO chief Andrej Babiš. Opposition politicians have called for her to resign.

Last month police raided the Ministry of Regional Development, CzechTourism and other venues in connection with the case.