CT: Investigation into ex-Czech FA boss Pelta expanded

The police have broadened an investigation into the Czech Football Association and its former president, Miroslav Pelta, Czech Television reported. The investigation centres on allegations of corruption linked to the allocation of sports subsidies. Czech Television said police are also looking into a fresh suspicion of bribery.

Police allege that Mr. Pelta supplied a free Prague centre apartment to a deputy minister of education and sport, with whom he agreed on the divvying up of sports grants. The ex-FA chief denies any wrongdoing.