CT: Chambers may do deal over “sliding mandate” system

The introduction of a new system under which if an MP becomes a minister they can be replaced by another member of their party now depends on the Senate. The introduction of the sliding mandate, as it is called, has the backing of the Chamber of Deputies, Czech Television reported on Sunday.

The Senate has expressed opposition to this constitutional change but may back it in exchange for other changes. These include extending the term of Constitutional Court judges to 12 years and making it easier to file a petition against the president at the country’s highest court.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said he had asked Jaroslav Faltýnek, head of ANO’s lower house group, to undertake negotiations to push the introduction of the sliding mandate through.